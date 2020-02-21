Two men have been charged with the murder of Ralph Gibson in Putney

Mr Gibson, who was 42, was found injured on 15 April 2020 at around 17:35hrs in Huntingfield Road, SW15. He was taken to hospital but died on 24 April.

A post mortem examination held on 29 April gave cause of death as head injuries and incised wounds to the chest.

In the subsequent investigation by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime (Homicide) four men were arrested in connection with the murder inquiry.

On Thursday, 4 March Rudi Mitchell 25 of no fixed address was charged with Mr Gibson's murder and appeared in custody at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Saturday, 6 March.

A second man Robinson Charles-Mario,21 of no fixed address was charged on Monday, 8 March and will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 10 March.

Two men aged 32 and a second managed 23 arrested in connection with the investigation have been released under investigation.