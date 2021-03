Officers carried out a search of a property near Flood Street, Mersham on the evening of Friday 5 March 2021.

As well as the plants, packaged cannabis and fertiliser were seized as part of an ongoing investigation.

A 43-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, both from the Romney Marsh area, have since been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

Both have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.