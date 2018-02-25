Two people were brought to safety after suffering problems with their plane in mid-air in North Weald

The single engine plane was above North Weald Airfield when the crew reported a problem with their landing gear.

Air traffic control staff alerted the emergency services shortly before 10.55am today, Tuesday 9 March, and police, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, the East of England Ambulance Service and the National Police Air Service.

Chief Inspector Ant Alcock said: “Fortunately no-one was hurt and the aircraft landed safely.

“These types of incidents are rare, but when they happen, the emergency services have contingency plans in place to respond to emergency landings.

“I’d like to thank airfield staff and our partners for their support and swift action in helping to ensure the safe landing of the aircraft.”