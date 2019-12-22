Police investigating the murder of a 16-year-old girl in Rhondda Cynon Taf have appealed for dashcam footage

A murder investigation began after Wenjing Xu died at the Blue Sky Chinese, in Ynyswen, on Friday.

Two men, who were seriously hurt, were later arrested and remain in hospital in a stable condition.

South Wales Police asked motorists who were driving in Baglan Street between 11:50am and 12:15pm to check their dashcam footage for any evidence.

“We have a dedicated team of officers who have been carrying extensive inquiries in the area and I would like to thank all those who have got in touch so far,” said Det Ch Insp Mark Lewis, of the force’s Major Crimes Investigation Unit.

“We know that the incident occurred at a very busy time of the day when lots of cars will have driven past the Blue Sky premises which is at the centre of our enquiries, and it is likely that a number of those people will have dash cam footage which may help us.”

He said officers were continuing to support Wenjing’s family, and urged people to avoid fuelling “speculation and rumour” online.