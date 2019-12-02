An 18-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to wasting police time after she made an allegation in July last year that she had been raped.

Lauren Skinner made the false claim following an argument with her boyfriend during a night out.

He left her alone on a path just off the subway underpass under Drakes Way in Swindon where she later claimed that she had been accosted by a stranger who raped her.

Her boyfriend called the police when she returned home to tell him and Skinner continued to lie to the attending officers and with detectives who spoke to her the following day as well as undergoing a forensic medical examination.

However, CCTV evidence from the scene proved that she had fabricated the attack.

Skinner was arrested for perverting the course of justice and when interviewed she admitted making the rape up.

She was charged with wasting police time and at Swindon Magistrates court today (09/03) she received a community order for a year with 100 hours of unpaid work, a victim surcharge of £95 and costs of £40.

DC Chris Hughes said: “This woman has shown little regard for the level of upset she has caused to others.

“Her behaviour could really have a negative impact on other victims of rape or sexual assault who may choose not to report it to police for fear that they will not be believed.

“I would like to reassure victims of sexual assault that we take all reports extremely seriously and would encourage anyone who has been a victim, regardless of how much time has passed since the offence, to come forward and report it to police on 101.”