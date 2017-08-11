A man has been jailed for grievous bodily harm, after an attack where he used his teeth as a weapon to sever part of his victim’s ear, causing life-altering injuries

Twenty year old Luca Howse, from Queens Drive, Rickmansworth was sentenced to three years in prison for grievous bodily harm with intent under Section 18 of the Offences Against The Person Act on 8 March 2021.

Howse was arrested, after voluntarily presenting himself to Hertfordshire Police, at 9.35am on Sunday 24 November 2019 for unlawfully and maliciously wounding his victim at The Steelyard EC4R the previous night. CCTV in the smoking area of The Steelyard captured Howse punching the victim a number of times before he fell to the ground. Howse then jumped on the victim and forcibly severed a piece of his ear from his body by using his teeth as a weapon, which resulted in a complete loss of the helix and 50% of his earlobe.

A member of the security staff at The Steelyard was able to separate Howse from his victim and detain him. An ambulance was called and the wounded victim was transported to the hospital, along with the piece of his ear which had been bitten off. Medical staff attempted to re-attach the helix and earlobe, but unfortunately, this was impossible and has left the victim with life-changing injuries which have affected him financially, emotionally, physically and psychologically.

City of London Police Constable Yusef Meerza said:

“I am pleased that this violent and unpredictable criminal has received a custodial sentence, following what was a senseless attack on an innocent member of the public which has left the victim with permanent injuries.

“Thanks to the security procedures in place at The Steelyard, including ID scanning on entry and the use of CCTV, Howse was quickly identified and arrested, preventing him from causing harm to anyone else.

“I would like to send my thoughts to the victim and his family. No one deserves to be attacked, let alone bitten, and I hope the perpetrator fully understands the consequences of his actions, whilst serving time in prison.”

Luca Howse received a 3 year custodial sentence after pleading guilty, and will be eligible for release on licence after 18 months. The court noted Howse had sent a letter of remorse to the victim, apologising for what he did. A psychiatric report was also referenced, showing that Howse is suffering from PTSD, has no previous convictions and/or markers for violence, and there was no premeditation in the attack.