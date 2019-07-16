A 15 year old boy has been charged by detectives investigating the murder of Gabriel Bringye in Haringey

He is the sixth male to be charged by detectives investigating the murder of Gabriel Bringye in Haringey.

The 15-year-old boy was charged late on Monday, 8 March with murder. He was also charged with robbery in relation to a separate matter.

He will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Youth Court on Tuesday, 9 March.

Five people have previously been charged in connection with the investigation.

Four juveniles –have previously been charged with Gabriel’s murder. has also been charged with handling stolen property.

David Adeyanju, 18, of Golders Green has also been charged with murder.

Police were called to Jarrow Road, N17 at 7.21pm on Wednesday, 17 February after concerns were raised about an injured man who had been found unresponsive inside a car at the location.

Officers attended with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Gabriel Bringye, who was 37 years old and from the local area, was found with an injury consistent with having been stabbed. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 20:00hrs. His family is being supported by specialist officers.