Police and family are concerned for her safety. Katie was seen at 10:45am on 9th March 2021 If seen please call 101 quoting CAD 5212/09MAR21 #Croydon #Missing
Katie Allen is missing from the Coulsdon area
52 mins ago
1 Min Read
