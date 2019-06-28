Serving Police officer arrested in connection with disappearance of Sarah Everard from Brixton

This evening, officers arrested a man at an address in Kent in connection with the disappearance of Sarah Everard.

He has been taken into custody at a London police station where he remains.

The man is a serving Metropolitan Police officer.

A woman has also been arrested at the same location on suspicion of assisting an offender. She has also been taken into custody at a London police station.

The Directorate of Professional Standards is aware.

Sarah’s family has been kept updated of these developments.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin said: “This is a significant development in our inquiry. This is a fast moving investigation and we are doing everything we can to find Sarah.

“We have seen an overwhelming response from the public and I repeat my request for anyone with information that may be relevant to come forward, no matter how insignificant it may seem.”

Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said: “The arrest this evening is a serious and significant development. We will continue to work with all speed on this investigation but the fact that the arrested man is a serving Metropolitan Police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing.

“I understand there will be significant public concern but it is essential that the investigative team are given the time and space to continue their work.”