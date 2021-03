Police searching for missing Sarah Everard have discovered human remains in woodland in Ashford, Kent.

The 33-year-old went missing on Wednesday 3 March while walking to her home in Brixton from nearby Clapham.

A serving Metropolitan Police officer was arrested on Tuesday night on suspicion of murder.

The officer, who was not on duty at the time of Ms Everard’s disappearance, was also arrested over a separate allegation of indecent exposure.