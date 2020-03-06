Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old man in Haringey on Monday charged a second person with murder

Teenager aged 15, will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Youth Court on Thursday, 11 March charged with murder, GBH with intent and possession of an offensive weapon. He was arrested on Wednesday, 10 March.

A 17-year-old male appeared at Highbury Corner Youth Court on Wednesday, 10 March charged with murder – he has been remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, 12 March.

Police were called at 13:54hrs on Monday, 8 March to Penshurst Road, N17 following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended along with colleagues from the London Ambulance Service and found three men, two of whom had been stabbed.

One of the men – aged 19 – was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives have informed next of kin and they are being supported by specialist officers.

While formal identification awaits, officers can confirm the deceased is Nikolay Vandev, aged 19.

A post-mortem examination took place at Haringey Mortuary on Wednesday, 10 March and gave cause of death as a stab wound.

The second man who is 18 years old, was treated for stab wounds and taken to hospital.

His condition is not life-threatening. The third person, an 18-year-old man, was treated for minor injuries.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 3573/08MAR.