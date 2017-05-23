A computer generated image has been released by officers investigating a report that a man indecently exposed himself in Leybourne

The incident happened at around 2.45pm on Monday 1 March 2021 in Leybourne Lakes country park.

Two children were walking a dog near New Hythe Lane when it is alleged a man turned to face them, pulled down his trousers and committed an indecent act.

The man is described as being white, aged between 40 and 50, around five feet and seven inches tall, of average build and with brown and grey hair.

He was wearing a dark blue ski jacket, denim jeans and possibly white trainers. The suspect also had glasses and was carrying a mobile phone.

Investigating officer, PC Lottie Bishop said: ‘We would like to speak to anyone who recognises the man or was in the area around the time of the incident and who may have seen anything suspicious.

‘Our officers are also asking residents living nearby and local businesses to check any CCTV or doorbell cameras which may hold important images of the suspect.’

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/34054/21.

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.