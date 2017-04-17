Officers were called to a disturbance involving several young people, some carrying weapons in Swindon

Police are appealing for witnesses following a disorder in the Woodsman Road area of Abbey Meads, Swindon yesterday evening (09/03).

Officers were called to a disturbance involving several young people, some carrying weapons, at just before 5pm.

Four local men – aged between 18 and 22 – have been arrested on suspicion of affray and are currently in custody at Gablecross Police Station.

A woman in her 20s was treated at hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

If you heard or saw anything suspicious in this area around this time please contact us on 101 quoting crime reference number 54210022629.

Alternatively, you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Local residents may see an increase police presence in the Abbey Meads and Penhill area today – please be assured this is part of our on-going investigation into this incident.