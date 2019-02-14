First Pictures from Search site in Sarah Everard investigation after human remains found as Wife of Murder suspect is released on bail

Search teams investigating Sarah’s disappearance sadly discovered what we believe at this stage to be human remains on Wednesday morning

The discovery was made in an area of woodland in Ashford, Kent.

Police say the investigation is large, fast-moving and very determined. They have hundreds of officers and staff who have been working around the clock. Pictured is the search site where Police say remains have been found.

A man arrested on suspicion of the kidnap and murder of Sarah has been further detained in custody for a further 24hours

The man – a serving Met police officer aged in his 40s – remains in custody at a London police station after an application to extend his detention was granted at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

The man was arrested on the evening of Tuesday, 9 March. A woman aged in her 30s, who was arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail to return to a police station on a date in mid-April.

Sarah’s family have been informed of these developments. Specialist officers are in place to support them at this incredibly distressing time. Support is also being provided to Sarah’s many friends.

The investigation is being led by Specialist Crime detectives who are drawing on expertise and skills from hundreds of colleagues across the Met. They are also being supported by Kent Police.