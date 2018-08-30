IOPC investigating conduct of MPS officers after indecent exposure reported against serving Police officer arrested for Sarah Murder

IOPC investigating conduct of MPS officers after indecent exposure reported The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has started an independent investigation into whether Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers responded appropriately to a report of indecent exposure.

The IOPC’s investigation follows a conduct referral from the MPS in relation to two officers, received last night, which is linked to four other referrals.

They are all connected to the arrest of a serving MPS officer on suspicion of kidnap, murder and a separate allegation of indecent exposure.

Our investigation will look at the actions of the MPS after police received a report on 28 February (2021) that a man had exposed himself at a fast food restaurant in South London.

Yesterday (Wednesday) we determined that two conduct referrals relating to kidnap/murder and indecent exposure allegations against the arrested officer should remain under local investigation by the force.

We are still assessing a mandatory referral in relation to the actions of police after they received a report that Sarah Everard was missing.

A fifth mandatory referral was received from the MPS today in relation to police contact with the arrested officer who was treated in hospital after sustaining a head injury while in custody yesterday afternoon. That referral is also being assessed to determine what further action may be required from us.