Information is being sought in relation to the assault of a teenager in Ramsgate

The boy is reported to have been assaulted following a verbal altercation with three people in Wilfred Road at around 6.45pm on 27 February 2021.

The victim sustained injuries which required hospital treatment.

The suspects were each described as being around 18-years-old, five feet seven inches tall and wearing tracksuits.

Two of suspects were white and wore masks. The third suspect was described as black and wore a Nike tracksuit. He had a slight moustache and dark braided hair.

An 18-year-old man from Ramsgate was arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail while enquiries continue.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has CCTV or dashcam footage which might assist enquiries.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/34708/21.