Witnesses to an assault that is reported to have taken place in Folkestone town centre are being urged to come forward with information

On Tuesday 9 March 2021 at around 9.20am a woman, who was walking along Sandgate Road, reported being shouted at in the street by a man she knew. A verbal exchange between the pair is said to have led to the woman being spat at and punched in the face.

The woman reported the incident to Kent Police and a man, aged 32 from Folkestone, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault. He has since been released on police bail until Wednesday 31 March 2021.

Officers are asking for witnesses, who were in the area at the time of the incident near to the junction with West Cliff Gardens, to come forward with any information that could assist with their investigation.

Anyone with details should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/38343/21. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at crimestoppers-uk.org