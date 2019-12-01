Two men have been jailed for money laundering for an organised crime network that was defrauding victims of millions of pounds through a sophisticated ‘smishing’ scam

Quin Huang, 37 of Prospect Row, Newham and Clarke Morgan-Findlay, 27 of Hunsdon Road, Lewisham, were sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday, 11 March.

Huang was sentenced to five years and six months’ imprisonment while Morgan-Findlay was sentenced to two years and six months’ imprisonment.

Huang pleaded guilty to two counts of money laundering at Inner London Crown Court on Friday, 21 August 2020.

He pleaded guilty to a further count of money laundering and one count of bribery at the same court on Thursday, 28 January.

Morgan-Findlay pleaded guilty to two counts of money laundering at Inner London Crown Court on Friday, 4 September 2020.

The convictions are part of a complex investigation by the Met into an organised crime network (OCN) responsible for ‘smishing’ fraud offences across the UK. The losses attributed to this OCN against two major UK banks is conservatively estimated to be in the region of £20-£30million.

Detective Constable Ray Black, the investigating officer from the Met’s Cyber Crime Unit, said: “This has been a long and complex investigation, which saw officers working around the clock for more than two and a half years to bring Huang and Morgan-Findlay to justice. I’d also like to thank our partners at the Cyber Defence Alliance for bringing this to our attention and providing us with a comprehensive evidential package, which allowed us to kick-start our investigation.

“Huang and Morgan-Findlay made their living off the misery of others. While there’s no evidence to suggest they directly defrauded the victims themselves, they clearly played a key role in this organised crime network.

“Money laundering is often glamorised in popular media, and can be thought of as a victimless crime, however every pound involved has been taken from an innocent member of the public and it has a significant impact on their lives.”