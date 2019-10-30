Met Police officers guarding scene on Dover say the area is now being treated as a crime scene

Officers guarding the Scene of the former family workshop say the area now also being treated as a crime scene. Kent Officers arrived on Tuesday at the workshop and remain but developments have now seen officers from the Met Police take over the scene guard and management of area. Three further officers are guarding the rear of the Workshop and stairs have also been cordoned off by Met Police officers. Kent Police were approached for comment and advised that the Met Police were leading on the investigation.

Police refused to discuss what had been found at the former family-run business that operated for 48 years by the family of a serving police officer who remains in custody in connection of the murder of Sarah Everard.

Two Police carrier and approx 20 officers are now at the scene on South Military Road at the junction with Citadel Road.

Officers carried to a search on Tuesday morning one person who asked not to named said form nearby property The Met Police have been approached for comment