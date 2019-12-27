 A serving Met police officer was tonight charged with the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard

Wayne Couzens, 48 is due to appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 13 March.

A woman, aged in her 30s, who was arrested at the same time as Couzens on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail to return to a police station on a date in mid-April.

Sarah’s family have been informed and specialist officers are in place to support the family and friends.

The investigation continues and is being led by Specialist Crime Command detectives who are drawing on expertise and skills from hundreds of colleagues across the Met. They are also being supported by Kent Police.

In the interests of clarity about these exceptional events, we are releasing further details of Couzens’ employment with the Metropolitan Police Service.

Wayne Couzens joined the MPS on 10 September 2018. His first posting was to South Area where he joined a response team covering the Bromley area. He then moved to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command on 1 February 2020 where his primary role was on uniformed patrol duties of diplomatic premises, mainly a range of Embassies.