Detectives continue to appeal for the person sought in connection with the death of Norwegian student Martine Vik Magnussen to return to the UK

Martine, who was 23 at the time, was killed 13 years ago on 14 March 2008. Her body was found partially covered, surrounded by rubble in a basement of a property on Great Portland Street.

Farouk Abdulhak was quickly identified as a suspect for Martine’s murder. Abdulhak fled the UK within hours of Martine’s death, travelling to Egypt and then on to Yemen.

Detective Inspector James Howarth, who leads the investigation into Martine’s murder, said: “In the past 13 years, Martine’s family and the Met have kept this investigation in the public’s thoughts, raising it again and again.

“I would like to make it clear to Farouk Abdulhak that this matter is not going to go away. My team and I will continue to seek justice and use all opportunities available to pursue him and bring him back to the UK. His status as a wanted man will remain and I will not cease to in my efforts to get justice for Martine’s family.

“I’m appealing to Farouk Abdulhak directly. Come back to the UK. Come back to face justice.

“Since Martine’s death, her family have shown true determination together with my investigation team as we want to provide some closure for Martine’s family.”

Police launched an investigation after Martine’s friends reported her missing to police on 15 March 2008.

Martine had been out celebrating finishing her end of term exams with her friends at the Maddox nightclub in Mayfair – she left them, in the company of Abdulhak, at around 2am on 14 March 2008.

On 16 March 2008, officers making enquiries to trace her visited the residential block where Abdulhak lived on Great Portland Street in Westminster, where they discovered her body at approximately 10:30hrs. Attempts had been made to conceal her beneath rubble.

A post-mortem examination gave her cause of death as compression to the neck. She had also been raped.

An inquest at Westminster Coroner’s Court on 24 November 2010 recorded a verdict of unlawful killing.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8358 0300. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.