Detectives are continuing to appeal for information in relation to the violent robbery of a pregnant woman, who sadly suffered a miscarriage shortly after the attack.

The case was featured on BBC One’s ‘Crimewatch Live’ today (Friday, 12 March) as detectives continue their investigation to identify the violent robber.

On Wednesday, 29 July 2020 between about 2.30pm and 3 pm the victim was waiting at a bus stop in Cambridge Park, Wanstead.

She was on the phone to her mum when a man on a white bike rode towards her, from the direction of the Green Man roundabout. As the man got level with the woman, he kicked her in the stomach and snatched her white iPhone X from her hand before riding off at speed towards Wanstead Tube station. The phone had a silver Swarovski case on the back.

At the time, the victim was eight weeks pregnant and she sadly suffered a miscarriage a short time later. She shouted at the suspect that she was pregnant, but that did not stop her attacker.

The suspect is described as mixed race, around 30 years old and of stocky build with tattoos covering his left arm. He was wearing dark blue shorts, a dark blue baseball cap and a white bag. His bike was white and had no rear mud guard.

In November, detectives released an e-fit of a man they are keen to identify in connection with the robbery.

Detective Constable Lea Bethmann, from the East Area Burglary and Robbery Investigation Team, appeared on BBC One’s ‘Crimewatch Live’ this morning in a bid to appeal for information.

She said: “This is a particularly sad case that has had devastating life-changing consequences for the victim. Needless to say this has caused much heartache and pain to the victim and her family and understandably she is still struggling following the attack.

“We are still tirelessly working to identify the person responsible for this heinous crime. I am keen to hear from anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit. I’d also like to make a direct appeal to the robber and urge them to do the right thing and come forward.

“I know that some time has passed since this incident but I would ask anyone who witnessed it or saw the man on the bike after robbery took place to get in touch. I’d also like to hear from anyone who was offered a white iPhone X, possibly still in the silver Swarovski case, after the attack.

“No matter how insignificant you may think your information is, it could be the missing piece to our investigation and help us to get some justice for the victim.”

If you recognise the person in the e-fit or have any information about this incident, please call police on 101 and quote CAD 4366/29JULY2020. Alternatively tweet @MetCC, or to remain 100 per cent anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.