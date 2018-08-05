Detectives investigating a stabbing that took place in Ilford on Thursday have charged a 12-year-old boy

Police were called to Marlands Road, Ilford, at 3.54pm. Officers attended with London Ambulance Service paramedics and found a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed.

He was taken to an east London hospital where his injuries were assessed as non-life threatening.

A 12-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and was taken into custody. On Friday, 12 March, he was charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Barkingside Youth Court on Saturday, 13 March