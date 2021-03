Kent Police was called at 1.05pm on Friday 12 March 2021 to a report that a man had been injured at the residential address, in Dudley Road. Officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended and the man was airlifted to a London hospital.

The suspect, a woman aged in her 30s, was arrested at a location close to the scene and taken into custody. The suspect and victim are known to each other.

Police remain in attendance and temporary road closures are in place at both ends of Dudley Road.