Police officer Wayne Couzens has appeared in court to answer charges with kidnap and murder

Sarah Everard , a marketing executive originally from York, vanished on 3 March as she walked from the nearby Clapham Junction area to her home in Brixton.

Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court for his first appearance following his high profile arrest on Tuesday at his home in Deal in Kent,

The last known sighting of the 33-year-old Sarah was captured on a doorbell camera as she walked towards her home at around 9.30pm near Tulse Hill.

Remains of her body were found in woodland in Great Chart Villiage on the outskirts of Ashford, Kent, by a specialist search team a week later after she was last seen.

Couzens was rushed to the hospital for the second time after smashing his head injury on the side of the cell bed at Wandsworth Police station

Previously he was treated in hospital and had a brain scan carried out after he injured himself in his Police cell.

A woman in her 30s who is understood to be related to Couzens was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender she has been released on bail to return to a police station in mid-April.

Couzens sat with his head in his hands while wearing a grey jumper being guarded by two police officers as the charges were read out at the short remand hearing at Westminster Magistrates out.

Couzens was remanded in custody to be held at Belmarsh Prison to next appear at a crown court on a date yet to be set. No application for bail was made.