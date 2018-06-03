CCTV images have been released by officers investigating a purse theft in Tunbridge Wells

On Sunday 28 February 2021, a woman in her 70s was at Marks and Spencer in Dowding Way when she was approached by a man who asked her a question about one of the products on the shelf.

Following this incident, which happened at around 3pm, the woman turned and noticed her handbag was wide open and her purse was missing.

Kent Police officers have released CCTV images of a man and a woman who they believe may be able to help them with their enquiries as they continue to investigate the circumstances of this theft.

Anyone with information or who recognises the people in the pictures should call Kent Police on 01622 604 100 quoting reference 46/33485/21. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit their website Crimestoppers