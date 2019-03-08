A police dog who assisted officers with the search of a car near Dover helped locate a quantity of class A drugs

Kent Police stopped a motorist on the A258 in Guston at around 2am on Saturday 13 March 2021. Following a search of the vehicle, and with the assistance of PD Charlie, cannabis, suspected class A drugs and a BB gun were located under the driver’s seat.

The items were seized and a man, aged 22 from Dover, was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst under the influence of drugs, possession of class A and B drugs with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has since been released pending further investigation.