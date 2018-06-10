Confrontations have broken out between police and members of the public attending a vigil for Sarah Everard

Scuffles ensued after hundreds gathered on London’s Clapham Common to pay tribute to the murdered 33-year-old despite planned vigils being cancelled.

Some women who were speaking at the event were removed by police, to cries of “shame on you” from the crowd.

A number of arrests have been made and damage has been caused to a number of Police carriers. Pink Paint with the word “ACAB” was painted on the side of one Met Police carrier

Lambeth police tweeted that the vigil was “unsafe” but female MPs criticised their actions as “heavy-handed”.