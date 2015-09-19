Lots of police in #Kenton to disperse a huge protest
48 mins ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
SOUTHAMPTON
Woman Blinded after attacked with Acid in Southampton
September 19, 2015
BREAKING
Neighbourhood Policing is alive and bouncing
June 17, 2018
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING
Man attacked in attempted Robbery in Lychpit
May 10, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
New homes unveiled in Portsmouth
February 23, 2018
BREAKING
A3 Traffic Chaos after 4×4 and a Caravan Overturn near Milford,Surrey
September 25, 2017
BREAKING • CANTERBURY • KENT
Outbuilding destroyed by fire near Canterbury
October 10, 2019
BREAKING • COVID19 • FRIMLEY • SURREY
Name and shame PPE trio who stole from Frimley Park hospitial
11 months ago
BREAKING • COVID19 • LONDON
Police called to clear a house party in Newham
11 months ago
BREAKING • BROMLEY • KENT • LONDON
Several people have been arrested after firearms found in Bromley
8 months ago
LATEST NEWS • MISSING
Emma has been missing since the early hours of Sunday morning
December 4, 2019
BREAKING • ESSEX
Paedophile couple jailed for a total of more than 21 years
December 14, 2019
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • PORTSMOUTH
Can you help? Do you recognise this man?
1 month ago
BREAKING • LONDON
Silly season has begun on the trains
December 3, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
New Medical Director at the helm of QA in Portsmouth
July 27, 2017
BREAKING
Two arrested after man is stabbed on train near Ashford
January 19, 2020
ISLE OF WIGHT • LATEST NEWS
Battling Warriors Blunt The Bees Sting
May 11, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON • TOWER HAMLETS
Man arrested after Tower Hamlets affray
11 months ago
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Convicted Serial Stalker Paul Nelson hacks under age Kids Facebook
December 2, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON
Man jailed for murder after smash two off moped
May 4, 2018
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Southampton taxi driver jailed for rape
February 13, 2019
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Man rushed to hospital following late night collision
February 15, 2019
BREAKING
Roboscammers protect yourself from Cold calling
4 months ago
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Polish Kiddy fiddler strikes on Shanklin Bus
March 24, 2016
BREAKING • CROYDON • LONDON
One dead and ten others stabbed in Croydon blood bath
1 month ago
BREAKING • GLEADLESS TOWNEND • SHEFFIELD
Appeal after purse stolen in Sheffield
6 months ago
SURREY
Award Winning Farm Welcome New arrival During Storm Katie
March 29, 2016
ISLE OF WIGHT
Peppa Pig to Pay Isle of Wight a visit
May 12, 2018
ISLE OF WIGHT • LATEST NEWS
Top tips for your trip to the tip
April 19, 2018
BERKSHIRE • BREAKING • READING
Woman’s shock as she finds snake on her driveway
6 months ago
BREAKING • DAGENHAM • ESSEX
Sydney Russell school on Lockdown after man attacked
November 17, 2019
PORTSMOUTH
Council’s fleet wins top national award
March 14, 2016
ASHFORD • BREAKING
CCTV image released as suspect in Ashford Burglar
January 12, 2020
BREAKING • SURREY
M3 Closed Northbound at Bagshot after Lorry Leaves Carriageway
October 18, 2017
HAMPSHIRE • LATEST NEWS
It’s a good night from us and them
June 28, 2018
PORTSMOUTH
Portsmouth learning service rated ‘GOOD’ by Ofsted
March 17, 2016
BREAKING • KENT
Teen stabbed after gang turn up mob handed in Northfleet
February 19, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Murder probe launched by Police in Pinner
March 24, 2019
SOUTHAMPTON
Did you see Southampton Burglar
February 27, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON
Police launch attempt Murder Probe in Tower Hamlets
June 2, 2018
BREAKING • KENT • ORPINGTON
Shocking as group of thugs brazenly attack Curry’s in Orpington
February 27, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • MEDWAY
Four years jailed for over attempted rape in Medway
December 3, 2019
BREAKING • COVID19
Chancellor extends furlough scheme to end of June
11 months ago
BREAKING • HAWKRIDGE • KENT
Man assaulted while trying to stop car thieves in Hawkinge
11 months ago