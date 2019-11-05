Police launch probe after shooting in Dagenham

Police were called at approximately 2.18am on Tuesday, 16 March to reports of shots fired on the A13 at the Lodge Avenue Flyover in Dagenham.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found a man in his 20s with a gunshot injury to his arm. He was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as non-life threatening.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Trident) are investigating and enquiries continue. At this early stage, there have been no arrests.

Anybody with information or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 497/16Mar. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.