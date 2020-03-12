BREAKING KENT MAIDSTONE

Kent Police say a man was conveyed to hospital for medical attention after River Medway incident in Maidstone

8 hours ago
1 Min Read

Kent Police was called at around 9.25 pm on Monday 15 March 2021 regarding a medical incident in Fairmeadow, Maidstone. Officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene and a man was conveyed to the hospital for medical attention.