Kent Police was called at around 9.25 pm on Monday 15 March 2021 regarding a medical incident in Fairmeadow, Maidstone. Officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene and a man was conveyed to the hospital for medical attention.
Kent Police say a man was conveyed to hospital for medical attention after River Medway incident in Maidstone
8 hours ago
1 Min Read
