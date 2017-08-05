Armed Police officer accused of kidnapping and murdering Sarah Everard to face four week trail at the Old Bailey in October

Wayne Couzens who accused of kidnapping and murdering Sarah Everard, 33, will face a four-week trial in October as he appears in court via video like at the Old Bailey in Person this morning.

Couzens, who worked on the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command unit, was not on duty at the time of Ms Everard’s disappearance.

The defendant, who was dressed in a grey prison-issue sweat top from Deal in Kent, was charged on Friday and appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court the following day he was remand to the Inner London crown court today.

A provisional trial date of October 25 has been set and it is expected to last up to four weeks. He is expected to enter a plea on July 9 at a Plea and directions hearing.

The investigation into Sarah’s death continues and is being led by Specialist Crime Command detectives who are drawing on expertise and skills from hundreds of colleagues across the Met. Counter-terrorism officers have also been called in to assist with the search along with Kent officers from Devon and Cornwall have also sent up their specialist dive team.

No application for bail was made in court.