Two charged after serious incident in Medway

An investigation into two serious incidents in Medway has resulted in officers charging two men with offences.

At around 9.40pm on 4 March 2021 a woman parked her car near a shop in Richmond Road, Gillingham, and as she got out, it is alleged she was assaulted by two men who were also reported to have damaged her car.

The victim, who did not know the men, was later taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries to her face and head.

On the same day at around 10.55pm in Institute Road, Chatham, three men also reported being assaulted by two men.

Following the incident one of the victims was taken to a London hospital to be treated for injuries to his face, shoulder and back, while another man was treated for injuries at a local hospital. The third victim did not require hospital treatment.

As part of the investigation Tyler Williams, 31, of Tonbridge Road, Maidstone, and Shamen Williams, 28, of Tupman Close, Rochester, were arrested on 11 March and have now both been charged with four counts of wounding with intent, criminal damage and two counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Tyler Williams was additionally charged with dangerous driving in connection with a separate incident.

Both men appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on 13 March and were remanded in custody to appear at a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on 9 April.