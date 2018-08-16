Women charged with Stabbing a man in Tunbridge Wells

A woman arrested in connection with a serious assault at a property in Tunbridge Wells has been charged.

Kent Police was called at 1.05pm on Friday 12 March 2021 to a report that a man had been stabbed at an address in Dudley Road.

Officers and the South East Coast Ambulance Service attended and the man was airlifted to a London hospital. His injuries are no longer life threatening.

The suspect, a woman aged in her 30s and who is known to the victim, was arrested at a location close to the scene and later charged with attempted murder.

She appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 15 March and was remanded in custody.

The next hearing will take place at Maidstone Crown Court on 12 April.