Police are investigating after a teenage boy was stabbed by another teenage boy at King George’s Field, known locally as Blackshots Field, near Jesmond Road, Grays.

The 15-year-old was attacked at about 5.15pm yesterday, Monday 15 March, and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody for questioning.

Officers are keeping an open mind as to whether this incident is linked to any other incidents, but our initial enquiries suggest it is an isolated and targeted attack and there is no risk to the wider public.

Police say they are carrying out extra patrols in the area throughout the day.

Acting Inspector Rowan Perrior, who is leading the investigation, said: “We know incidents such as this will naturally lead to concerns throughout the community and I would like to reassure you that we believe there is no risk to the wider public.

“We have put in place additional patrols in the area. We are here to keep you safe and we would like to thank members of the public who have helped with our enquiries so far and would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or lives in the area near where the attack took place and has CCTV, or doorbell camera footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grays CID quoting reference 42/45803/21.