CCTV images have been released following a hate crime incident in Gillingham

Two women were shopping inside Tesco in Courteney Road when they reported being targeted by three other people.

The offenders were alleged to have used homophobic language towards the victims who had to seek refuge inside a security office inside the store. Since the incident, which happened at around 3.15pm on 31 January 2021, officers have carried out several enquiries to locate the suspects, and are now in a position to release CCTV images of women they are wishing to talk to. Anyone who recognises them should call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/16658/21.