CCTV images have been issued by officers investigating a high value theft at a Maidstone store

At around 11am on Thursday 4 March 2021, three men entered The Range in St Peter’s Street where it is alleged they placed a number of cosmetics items and tools into a rucksack.

They are also reported to have verbally abused a member of staff before leaving the premises without paying.

Investigating officer, PC Callum Genery said: ‘We would like to identify the three people pictured in the CCTV images, who we believe can assist with our enquiries.

‘While all three are wearing face masks, it is hoped that somebody will recognise them and get in contact.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference 46/35501/20.