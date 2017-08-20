A pizza delivery driver tried to kidnap six females and assaulted a seventh in one day in Rotherham

Shamaz Ali appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today for what was due to be the first day of a trial in relation to the attacks in the Herringthorpe area on Thursday, September 24 last year.

But the 30-year-old, of Clough Road in the town, admitted eight offences instead.

He pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted kidnap, one count of assault with intent to resist lawful apprehension and one count of driving over the prescribed limit.

At around 8.50am on September 24, police started to receive a number of calls from the public about a man in a car stopping and speaking to people and children in the Herringthorpe area.

Some of these were students at local schools.

Prosecutor Anthony Dunne said the victims thought Ali was intoxicated during the attacks.

Ali had at least 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when he was arrested. The legal limit for driving is 35 microgrammes.

Judge Paul Thomas QC ordered a pre-sentence report on the defendant, adding: “It’s all very odd.”