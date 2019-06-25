BRADFORD • BREAKING • WEST YORKSHIRE A West Yorkshire Police Officer has been charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault 6 hours ago1 Min Read Police Sergeant Ben Lister based at Bradford District is due in court at Bradford Magistrates on 24 March 2021. He is currently suspended from the force. A robber who was frightened off by a dog as he tried to highjack a car has been jailed A pizza delivery driver tried to kidnap six females and assaulted a seventh in one day in Rotherham