A man who raped a woman during a three-hour ordeal has been jailed for more than 13 years

Matthew Hemmings lured his victim, a vulnerable homeless woman from Derby, with the promise of warmth and comfort on November 24 last year.

The 41-year-old filmed her while in a doorway of a shop before inviting her into the flat – in which he had laid out a host of sex toys and costumes that he bought off the internet.

After encouraging her to smoke drugs he handcuffed her and repeatedly raped her over a three-hour period.

His victim, who has lifetime anonymity, was found wandering the streets in tears soon after.

Officers arrested Hemmings, who had no previous convictions of any kind, and found video recordings of the incident which took place at his Carrington Street flat.

He initially told officers that his victim was compliant but finally confessed to his crimes and pleaded guilty to rape and sexual assault.

At Derby Crown Court on Wednesday (10 March) Hemmings was sentenced to 13-and-a-half years in jail with an extended licence of seven years. He will also be on the sex offenders register for life.

DC Louise Munday, who ran the investigation into Hemmings’ crimes, said: “I would first like to commend the actions and bravery of the victim in coming forward and reporting such a harrowing and disturbing incident.

“From the first report to finally seeing Hemmings jailed she has conducted herself with a great deal of strength and dignity.

“Nobody should have to be subject to a crime of this nature – which are thankfully rare in Derby and the wider county.

“The sentence handed to Hemmings means that a truly dangerous individual is now off the streets of Derby for a considerable amount of time.