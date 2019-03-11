Development in Sandwich as Police cordon off builders yard after neighbour makes claim to search team

Officers searching in Sandwich have this morning cordon off a builders yard that contains a large skip and other equipment after it’s understood that a neighbour has made the claim that a man was seen in the yard on Saturday afternoon.

Police have refused to confirm if the site is of interest a number of searche advised were since early on Wednesday mapping out the area and have now placed officers at the security gate of yard. Scene of Crime officers have also been in the site taking pictures.

Officers standing guard now say the area is a part of an on going crime scene and refused to give any further details. The Met have refused to comment saying that searching is on going in a number of areas in Kent.