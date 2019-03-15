Man stabbed to death on his doorstep in front of his family over designer Jacket in Walthamstow

Police were called at approximately 5.20pm on Wednesday, 17 March to reports of a stabbing on Lea Bridge Road, near the junction with Grove Road, Walthamstow. It is understood that the man has advertised a jacket for sale online when two men arrived at the property and attempted to steal the jacket at knifepoint. The man in a struggle was stabbed. The man who died at the scene mother was also injured when she attempted to intervene.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. A man in his 20’s was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are said to be devastated

Police say a second man was found with cuts to his hand and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Road closures are in place.

Enquiries are ongoing. At this early stage, there has been no arrest