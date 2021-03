Oluwakemi Badare, 36, killed Kingswealth Bayode (corr) at their home in Plumstead, southeast London. Duncan Atkinson, prosecuting said: ‘The defendant is charged with the murder of her four-year-old son who was found drowned after the defendant called the emergency services on 27 December 2020.’ Badare, of Invermore Place, Plumstead, appeared at the Old Bailey via video-link, speaking only to confirm her name.