Three suspected drug dealers have been charged in connection with the operation of a county lines supply chain in Chatham

Heroin, cash and a number of mobile phones were seized, after patrols entered an address in Saunders Street on Thursday 18 March 2021. The property was searched after it had been linked to suspicious activity. As well as quantities of Class A drugs, officers found scales and around £700 in cash.

Three suspects were arrested at the scene. Jade Froom, aged 19, of Bishport Avenue, Bristol was later charged with possessing heroin with intent to supply. Two 17-year-old boys, one from Gillingham and from Sutton, Greater London, were charged with the same offence, as well as with possessing criminal property (namely the cash seized).

All three were remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 19 March.