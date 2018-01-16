A man has sadly died after being cut from wreckage on the M20 motorway near Ashford

Witnesses sought to serious M20 collision

Kent Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the M20 near Ashford.

A man in his 30s was taken to a London hospital after his black Mercedes collided with a bridge at Drovers roundabout, Junction 9, at around 4.40am on Friday 19 March 2021. He has sadly passed away.

A diversion was put in place whilst officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit carried out enquiries at the scene. The road was re-open by around 1.20pm on Friday.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses who saw the vehicle prior to the incident.They would also like to hear from anyone with dashcam footage that may assist their investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the appeal line on 01622 798538 quoting reference DB/YP/21/21. You can also email [email protected].