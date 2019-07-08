HS2 has taken possession of Broadwater Lake – a stunning wetland nature reserve – as it begins work on a rail viaduct

This popular wild haven is renowned nationally for the diversity of breeding wetland birds and the numbers of wintering waterbirds such as goldeneye and smew.
Both the construction of HS2’s viaduct and its day-to-day operation will directly harm or disturb the wildlife.
Yet another small part of the natural world lost to High Speed Two Limited (HS2 Ltd)
Early on in the planning stages of HS2 we developed ‘A Greener Vision for HS2’. The report provides the large-scale thinking lacking from current plans and could provide the net gain for wildlife so vital for our natural world.