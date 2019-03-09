Darren Sanby of Cannon Street appeared at Lincoln Crown Court  to face charges which related to communicating with two young boys

One of the boys were aged 11 and the other 13. He was jailed for 4 years and 4 months.

Sanby was arrested back in July 2020 for communicating in a sexual manner with an 11-year-old boy. During a police interview, he disclosed he had also been communicating with a 13-year-old boy. Sanby had initiated contact with both victims through online gaming.

He was later charged with engaging in sexual communication with a child, causing a child to engage in sexual activity, making indecent images of a child and two breaches of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He had been remanded in custody since his arrest last year.

As well as the custodial sentence, Sanby remains subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Detective Chief Inspector David McKean says:

“If your children are into online gaming it is really important that you know who they are speaking with.

“In this case Sanby used online gaming to start conversations with his victims before communicating with them in a depraved manner over WhatsApp.