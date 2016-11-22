A Stafford man has been jailed for eleven-and-a-half years for the rape of a teenage boy in the town

Richard Sherriff, aged 40, was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court. He was found guilty on 29 January of the rape of a boy aged between 13 and 15, between May 2008 and February 2009, following a trial at Stafford Crown Court.

Sherriff, of Main Road, Little Haywood, was found not guilty of assault by penetration of the same boy (aged 13 or over) between the same dates.

Detective Inspector Zoe Kelsall, of Staffordshire Police, said: “I hope that this case demonstrates that although time has passed we will always remain committed to supporting victims and delivering justice.

“I want to pay tribute to the victim and the courage he demonstrated in helping us to bring this case before the courts.

“We will always do whatever it takes to bring offenders to justice, while ensuring victims and their families are offered the support they need.”