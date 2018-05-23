A man has been jailed for nine years after assaulting a woman after a night out in Sheffield

Sergio Debrito, 27, was found guilty of Section 18 assault by a jury at Sheffield Crown Court this week

DC Shaun Vine, investigating, said: “In the early hours of Sunday 12 May 2019, the victim and her friend were trying to hail a taxi on Carver Street in Sheffield after a night out. They ended up sharing a taxi home with Sergio Debrito and another man.

“When the taxi dropped them off in Batemoor, the women wanted to go home to bed, but the two men insisted they have some more drinks. Once inside the victim’s house, Debrito started taking selfies with the women as his friend went upstairs feeling unwell.

“Debrito persisted with taking photographs and when asked to stop, he became aggressive, following his victim around the house and then locking the front door. Terrified about what might happen next, the victim tried to get the key back and Debrito punched her, knocking her unconscious.

“As his victim came round, she tried to defend her friend, however, Debrito hit her again, pushing her into a door.”

As the women called the police, Debrito left the house filming the whole scene on his mobile phone.

His victim was left with serious injuries to her face and a pneumothorax, which has left her with long-term breathing problems.

DC Vine added: “This was a terrifying ordeal and left a young woman with serious injuries, Debrito is a violent man who should not be on the streets of our city.

“He was shameless in his actions and revelled in the fear he caused that night, carried out in his victim’s own home. I am pleased to see how seriously the courts have taken his deplorable behaviour and has rightly received a significant sentence for his actions.

“I would like to give my thanks to the victim who has been dignified throughout the whole process and has worked closely with us since the incident to help bring this man to justice.”

Debrito, of Lupton Walk, Sheffield, was sentenced to nine years in prison for Section 18 assault.