ATM hackers have been jailed for a combined total of 13 years and seven months following an investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate

Petru-Giani Feraru, Razvan Danaila, Robert Danaila, Victor Camara, Ioan Constantin and Constantin Lupoaie were each involved in a conspiracy that saw £120,000 stolen from machines after malware was installed.

All six defendants pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and were sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday 18 March 2021.

Each of the offenders was involved in an organised crime group that tampered with the wiring of cash machines. They would then attach an electronic device which contained malware that prompted the cash dispenser to hand out money.